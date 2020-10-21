Short Interest in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Decreases By 12.7%

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLNC opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $606.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colony Credit Real Estate news, General Counsel David A. Palame bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 74,395 shares in the company, valued at $371,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,406 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 86,635 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.