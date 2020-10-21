Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Drops By 14.5%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,600 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 1,677,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,389.3 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dai-ichi Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

