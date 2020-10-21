Short Interest in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Grows By 16.7%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 964,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 828,411 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 973,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 949,077 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 655,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,514 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

