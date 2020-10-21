Short Interest in Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Increases By 16.6%

Inpex Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,702,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 1,460,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 774.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19. Inpex has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

