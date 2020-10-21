Short Interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Decreases By 12.9%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,338. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after purchasing an additional 728,329 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 830.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 261,986 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.