Short Interest in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Increases By 16.3%

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 30.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

K stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,407. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

