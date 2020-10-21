Short Interest in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Drops By 12.8%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. 2,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,921. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,267,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,683,000 after buying an additional 748,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after buying an additional 70,783 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

