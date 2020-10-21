Short Interest in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Declines By 12.7%

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 110.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

