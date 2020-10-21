Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Grows By 21.7%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NID. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 415,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3,425.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,000,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 79,977 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 516,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NID traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 70,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,057. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

