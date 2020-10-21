Short Interest in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declines By 12.9%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 21,660,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 115.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 929,169 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 426,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 42.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,872,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 289,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBI. National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th.

Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 94,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,271. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

