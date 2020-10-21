Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Drops By 12.8%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 560,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,206. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. Primerica has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.