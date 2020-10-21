Short Interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Rises By 22.6%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,900 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 551,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.