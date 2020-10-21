Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Declines By 12.7%

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,082,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

ST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

