Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Drops By 12.9%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,536,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 1,763,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.3 days.

SHERF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sherritt International in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 15,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,653. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

