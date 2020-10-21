Short Interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Grows By 16.2%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 16,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 67,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,539,089. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.