Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Grows By 15.4%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $561.79 million, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

