Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Rises By 21.5%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTG. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 57.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 27,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $116.80.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

