Short Interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Expands By 15.9%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $2,326,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 86.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 235.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,512. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

