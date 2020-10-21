Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Increases By 20.8%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

