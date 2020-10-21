Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%.

BSRR opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $300.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

