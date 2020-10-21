Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Earnings History for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

