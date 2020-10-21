Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 3,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

