Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

SBNY opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Earnings History for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

