Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

SBNY opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.