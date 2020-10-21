Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $117.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Signature Bank stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 169,003 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

