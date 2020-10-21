Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.92-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. Silgan also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.47-0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. 17,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

