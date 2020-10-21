Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.92-2.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

