Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.92-2.97 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.