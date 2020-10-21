Silicon Motion Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 776 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,364% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 192,126 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,910 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

