Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Shares Up 7.8%

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 3,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 21,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Silver Predator Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Predator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Predator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.