SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

SMBK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

