Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock worth $108,726,157 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Snap by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

