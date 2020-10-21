Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.63% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

