Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

