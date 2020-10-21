Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNAP stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,924 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $450,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,392,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $1,898,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

