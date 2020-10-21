Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

SNAP stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth about $12,299,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,579,000 after purchasing an additional 647,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

