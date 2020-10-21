Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $34.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $34.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock worth $108,726,157.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

