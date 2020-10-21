Snap-on (SNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap-on stock opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

