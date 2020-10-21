Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.89 million, a PE ratio of -636.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

