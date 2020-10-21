Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of SMPNY opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. Sompo has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

