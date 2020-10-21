Sono-Tek Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
