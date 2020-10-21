Sono-Tek Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Secur. Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

SOTK opened at $3.85 on Monday. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.23 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

