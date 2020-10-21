Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

