South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJI. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,701 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

