South32 (LON:S32) Shares Gap Down to $118.58

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.58, but opened at $115.02. South32 shares last traded at $119.02, with a volume of 175,779 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S32. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on South32 from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. South32’s payout ratio is -153.85%.

South32 Company Profile (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

