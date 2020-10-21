Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 24.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Southern by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $33,369,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 51,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

