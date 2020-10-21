Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $66.00 at KeyCorp

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SO. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $33,369,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

