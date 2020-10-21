Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 507,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 119,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 1,178,446 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 571,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

