Spark Energy Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.
Spark Energy stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $128.54 million for the quarter.
Spark Energy Company Profile
Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.
