SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.05

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.05 and last traded at $126.05, with a volume of 77 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3,558.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

