Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) Shares Gap Up to $172.50

Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) (LON:SPSY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.50, but opened at $181.00. Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) shares last traded at $194.50, with a volume of 286,659 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 million and a PE ratio of 21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.43.

In other news, insider Martin Jaskel acquired 62,785 shares of Spectra Systems Co. (SPSY.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £15,696.25 ($20,507.25).

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

