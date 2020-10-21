Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $295.50

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $295.50, but opened at $284.50. Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) shares last traded at $293.50, with a volume of 594,213 shares trading hands.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 173 ($2.26) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 236.50 ($3.09).

Get Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.