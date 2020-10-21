Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

